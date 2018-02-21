Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Deutschland forecast on Wednesday that revenues would stabilise in 2018 and core earnings would be flat to slightly positive, while pledging to raise its dividend this year for the third time in a row.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral” while raising 11.5 euros from 11 euros.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola said on Wednesday that core profit (Ebitda) fell to 7.32 billion euros, below a Reuters poll for 7.7 billion euros.

ABERTIS

Italy’s Atlantia to hold a shareholder meeting with traders looking for news on its bid for Spain’s Abertis.

