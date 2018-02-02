FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
February 2, 2018

CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares drag TSX lower as commodity prices slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 127.48 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,733.44

* All of the TSX’s 10 main groups were trading lower

TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as weakness in commodity prices fueled a decline in shares of the heavyweight natural resource sectors.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 percent to $64.77 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.9 percent to $68.36.

The energy group retreated 1.8 percent. Suncor Energy slipped 0.8 percent to C$44.27, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd dropped 1.2 percent to C$41.99.

The financials group slipped 0.2 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia gave back 0.4 percent to C$80.41, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lost 0.4 percent to C$120.59.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 percent. Barrick Gold Corp slipped 2.7 percent to C$17.23, and Goldcorp Inc fell 2.2 percent to C$17.14.

Gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,332.6 an ounce. Copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $7,105.5 a tonne.

At 9:52 AM EST (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 127.48 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,733.44.

All of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
