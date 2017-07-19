Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,984 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

LANDIS+GYR

The price range for Landis+Gyr shares has narrowed to 78 to 82 Swiss francs per share, the upper end of the range, driven by high demand ahead of the Swiss tech company's flotation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer reported a 7 percent increase in first half sales to 1.99 billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion), an 8 percent increase organically. It said net profit rose 12 percent to 122 million francs.

* Kudelski said it has signed a limited patent license agreement with Arris International.

* Actelion shares will be delisted at a yet to be determined date, Swiss Six Exchange said, saying it has granted an application from the company.

* Airesis said Le Coq Sportif broke even at an operating profit level in the first half of the year, and it expects a "notable positive EBITDA" for 2017.

ECONOMY