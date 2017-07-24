Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,929 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
Julius Bar had its most successful six months of attracting new assets from wealthy clients since the financial crisis, it said on Monday, boosted by a recent push to recruit more private bankers.
Givaudan Chief Executive Gilles Andrier expects faster organic growth in the second half of 2017, he told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
* Leonteq CEO Jan Schoch tells newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft he no longer expects to make a loss in 2017 due to higher demand for structured products, lower costs and a positive impact from rising volatility.
* Energiedienst Holding expects operating profit of 40-50 million euros in 2017 after half-year EBIT rose to 20.6 million euros in the first six months.
* Meyer Burger has received new contracts of around 22 million francs from an Asian customer for its MB PERC cell technology, the group announced.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has submitted a new drug application to the FDA for LuMeBlue, its drug aimed at upping adenoma detection rates.
* Content marketing and digital media group 5EL said it was informed by Highlight Event & Entertainment that the event marketing holding group ad purchased 0.6 million shares in 5EL, or slightly below 20 percent ownership interest.
* (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)