FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 9
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 4:38 AM / 5 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 9,078 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The drugmaker is off-loading some rights to what was once one of its top drug prospects, lebrikizumab, to Dermira for initial payments of $135 million through 2018 after the medicine produced only lacklustre results in an asthma study last year.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Energiedienst Holding AG said it was taking a 51 percent stake in start-up winsun.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said it completed the acquisition of the "Fountain" site in Geneva.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.