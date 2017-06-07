FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 7
June 7, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,907 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SIKA

The Swiss adhesives maker's fight with family shareholders Schenker-Winkler Holding AG over the sale of their stake to France's Saint Gobain continued on Tuesday, with Schenker-Winkler lodging a legal challenge to the re-election of board members including Chairman Paul Haelg.

For more click

ROCHE

The World Health Organization said the Swiss drugmaker's well-known flu drug Tamiflu may be removed from the global group's "essential medicines list" unless new information supports its use in seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Lifewatch said on Tuesday that a five-year oversight period mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an $18 million settlement over sales activities had ended, concluding extra scrutiny that has included the requirement it submit annual compliance reports.

* Galenica named Daniele Madonna its new head of retail business, after the unit's previous head became CEO following an IPO of its pharmacy business that split the group from its former specialty drugs business, now Vifor Pharma. Madonna, who currently heads Galenica and Coop joint venture Coop Vitality, will assume the role in the fourth quarter.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

