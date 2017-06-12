Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,834 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

The idea of creating a superbank for administration and processing has failed, said a SIX Group spokesman on Sunday. "We have seen banks have very different priorities, systems and timings, which is why it was too difficult to find a common denominator," the spokesman told news agency SDA, confirming earlier media reports. UBS and Credit Suisse were among the lenders who supported the idea last year.

UBS

Chairman Axel Weber told German weekly Welt am Sonntag he does not expect excessive deregulation in the U.S. banking sector and also does not expect European regulators to tighten rules "as on auto pilot" in the future.

ROCHE

Roche is convinced a new breast cancer drug will have a significant role in treating the disease despite recent trial results that disappointed analysts, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday.

The company also said the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted approval to the cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq, which is used to treat people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer following previous treatment with chemotherapy.

JULIUS BAER

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Julius Baer to 5.01 percent, according to a notice on the Swiss stock exchange. Wellington previously held a 3.06 percent stake in the Swiss private bank, according to a Nov. 24 filing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson said Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion from the European Commission meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal have been received. Idorsia, the research spin-out from the J&J-Actelion deal, will be listed, with its shares due to begin trading on June 16.

* Partners Group announced adjustments to its organizational structure and global leadership team. Among the changes, CFO Cyrill Wipfli will take on a new role as co-head portfolio management and member of the Global Portfolio Committee. The company's finance & corporate development team, co-headed by Manuel Ottinger and Philip Sauer, will absorb the CFO role, the company said.

* Temenos Group announced the early termination of its 2016 share buyback programme, having reached its stated objective of repurchasing up to 99 million Swiss francs of shares.

* Evolva said Scott Fabro will join the company in early July and shortly thereafter take over as chief commercial officer, succeeding Luc Gruner.

* Ascom said it secured a long-term contract with a multi-institutional integrated delivery network for healthcare in the United States.

* Basilea said it had forged a clinical study agreement with Adult Brain Tumor Consortium to study BAL101553 in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, the most common primary brain tumour in adults.

* Sandpiper Digital Payments posted a full-year loss after tax of 8.3 million euros.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish the latest sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.