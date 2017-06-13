FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13
June 13, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8826 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cut the time it will take for copycat versions of biologic drugs to get to the market in a pivotal ruling. The justices overturned a lower court's decision that had prevented Novartis from selling its copycat version of California-based Amgen Inc's Neupogen until six months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said it had been awarded a $54.8 million payment by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority as part of an existing contract to develop an antibiotic for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia bloodstream infections.

* Crealogix said Nico Tschanz has taken over the management of consulting at the company.

* Panalpina said it expects market challenges to adversely impact the company's profitability levels and anticipates lower results in the first half, compared to the same period a year ago. The logistics company also said it has rolled out a new IT platform in Germany.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was topping up a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026, and offering a 0.5 percent coupon on a 2045 bond.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

