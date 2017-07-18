Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,060.45 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker reiterated its forecast that sales would resume growth in 2018 and lifted the full-year outlook for its Alcon eyecare division as sales of surgical equipment finally ended a string of declines.

Shares were seen opening 1.86 percent higher at 0602 GMT in premarket indications.

LANDIS+GYR

Landis+Gyr is almost certain to opt for a planned public listing of its shares instead of a straight sale of the company, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne+Nagel said its first-half operational result (EBITDA) improved by 1.3 percent to 554 million Swiss francs and posted 356 million francs in earnings for the period, the same as last year's level. The company also said it is acquiring CFI, Commodity Forwarders Inc., an airfreight forwarder of perishables products in the United States, and Trillvane Ltd, one of the largest perishables specialists in Kenya.

* Clariant said it has opened a new office for its Catalysts business in Yinchuan city, capital of the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in China.

* GF Piping Systems, a division of Georg Fischer, is to acquire a stake of 49 percent of Canada's Urecon Ltd., a specialist of pre-insulated piping systems for freeze protection and chilled water, Georg Fischer said.

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank posted first-half profit of 85.9 million Swiss francs and said it expects a result for 2017 which will be slightly below the previous year's figure.

* Baloise said it is investing in the Californian insurtech company Trov.

* SSM Holding AB said it has established a joint venture with Partners Group, which includes the Tellus Towers, Jaerla Station and Metronomen projects.

* Dormakaba said Dieter Sichelschmidt, chief operating officer of the Access Solutions DACH segment, is retiring on Dec. 31 with Alwin Berninger named as his successor.

* GAM Holding said it had executed its capital reduction and cancelled 612,200 shares repurchased under its share buy-back programme.

* Banque Cantonale du Jura said first-half net profit was up 13.7 percent at 7.1 million Swiss francs.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said first-half 2017 profit was stable at 31.2 million francs.

