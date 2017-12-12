FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12
December 12, 2017 / 5:40 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,329 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer has agreed to buy ANZ’s OnePath Life insurance businesses for 2.85 billion Australian dollars ($2.14 billion), the latest and largest foray by the Swiss company into the Australian market.

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS has been enlisted by Spain’s bank bailout fund to help sell a 7 percent stake in Bankia.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it had opened a regional logistics control centre in Shanghai.

* Dufry said it extended its contract for its downtown retail operation in Macao for seven years.

* Vaudoise said Renato Morelli, the assistant director and chief operating officer, is leaving the insurance company due to differences over strategy and vision. His responsibilities will be taken over by a committee of directors, the company said.

* Elma said it is expecting a significant increase in net profit to around 4 million Swiss francs ($4.03 million), from 2.3 million francs for 2017.

* Feintool said Knut Zimmer will be the company’s new chief executive officer, replacing Bruno Malinek who is taking an advisory role with companies owned by former Feintool shareholder Thomas Muhr.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the first patient has been randomised in a proof of concept trial of Rifamycin SV in diarrhoea predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

ECONOMY

Swiss treasury to top up 2030, 2058 bonds at Wednesday’s auction ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
