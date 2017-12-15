Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 15

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,372 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s largest cement maker is revamping its management structure to make countries more accountable for results.

NOVARTIS

Oncology head Bruno Strigini will retire next year for personal reasons, the Swiss drugmaker said, adding that it would announce his successor at a later date.

NESTLE

Generic drugmaker Perrigo has decided to enter the fray for Merck KGaA’s consumer health unit, sources told Reuters, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of a deadline on Friday.

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the maker of Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, the sources said on Thursday.

BANKS

Britain kept the top spot in global financial services exports last year but Brexit threatens to raise barriers to its biggest market in Europe, TheCityUK said on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lastminute.com NV intends to launch a partial self tender offer for 15% of its own shares at a fixed price of chf 16.00 per share​

* Coltene Holding AG ‍is switching its accounting and reporting standard from IFRS to Swiss GAAP

* Helvetia Holding AG PriceHubble completes multi-million round of financing

* Plazza Immobilien AG says to achieve operating profit before depreciation and revaluation in 2017 that is slightly higher than in the previous year‍​

ECONOMY