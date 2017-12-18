Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 18

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,429 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

GIVAUDAN

Givaudan has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy French fragrance developer Expressions Parfumees for an undisclosed sum​, the Swiss company said.

SYNGENTA

The company said a court in Basel has cancelled all publicly-held registered shares in the Swiss agro-chemicals company following its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle has sold its sold two of its tea brands in North America as the world’s biggest food maker reshapes its business to focus more on consumer healthcare.

* Calida said its chief financial officer Thomas Stoecklin will be leaving the company, effective June 2018.

* The LLB Group said it expected a net profit for 2017 similar to 2016’s level of 103.9 million Swiss francs ($104.86 million).

* Postfinance Chief Executive Hansruedi Koeng told Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick his group had inflows of several hundred million Swiss francs since it started pushing that sector, but revenues in its core sector have shrunk by 57 million, which can be buffered by special effects of 200 million in 2017. Nevertheless, his group will for the first time in 10 yrs generate less than a billion from interest.

* Helvetia’s said Pierin Vincenz is stepping down as chairman with immediate effect. Doris Russi Schurter will take over ad interim until the shareholders’ meeting, the company said. Separately Donald Desax told Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung his group is looking at “all thinkable” options for its company pensions business.

* Airopack Technology said it has signed agreements with Mornin’ Glory and Icon Brands.

* Varia US Properties said it will purchase non-controlling interests in its portfolio.​

* Sandpiper Digital Payments announced details of a carve out, with an exchange ratio base on 0.21 Swiss francs per share.

* Lifewatch said all remaining publicly-held registered shares have been cancelled and the company will be delisted from the Swiss exchange on December 29.

* Cham Paper Group said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Cham on 29 January 2018, where it proposes to amend its articles of association.

* Partners Group said it is buying an office building in north Sydney for 205 million Australian dollars ($157.11 million).

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release details of sight deposits at 0900 GMT.