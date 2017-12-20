Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,404 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

The Swiss technology group will revamp its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business by spinning off and winding down some operations, triggering fourth-quarter charges, it said on Wednesday. Shares were indicated to open down 0.6 percent.

The European Union is set to grant Switzerland’s stock exchanges access to the bloc’s internal market for one year, EU sources said, in a move aimed at putting pressure on Bern to clinch an overall deal on its relations with the EU.

* Axpo said it swung to a profit of 310 million Swiss francs in the financial year 2016/2017, but suffered further losses in electricity production in Switzerland and expects income in Swiss electricity to remain under pressure in the short term.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it was making organisational changes, including at its subsidiary Bank Cler, to better meet changing customer needs in the digital area.

* Bellevue Group : SIX Exchange Regulation said it reprimanded Bellevue Group AG for several errors in its 2016 annual financial statements.

* Edisun Power said it acquired a 1 MW photovoltaic site in Italy from 7C solarparken.

* GAM approved a new compensation framework based on feedback received from shareholders as part of a comprehensive review conducted by the board of directors’ compensation committee.

* Idorsia Ltd said it has entered into a research collaboration that provides Roche with an exclusive option right to cancer immunotherapy compounds for an upfront payment of 15 million Swiss francs. Further payments of milestones and royalties are possible.

* Kudelski said it made some organisational changes and expected a material impact of restructuring in 2017 and 2018. Operating income from recurring operations, excluding restructuring costs, for 2017 is expected to remain in the $45-65 million guidance.

* Nestle said Christoph Meier was taking over from Robin Tickle as head of corporate media relations. Tickle is leaving the company at the end of January.

* Romande Energie said it acquired the majority holding in Thermoreseau Avenches SA from the Avenches municipality.

* Sika said it acquired Emseal Joint Systems, a U.S.-based maker of structural expansion joint products for new construction and refurbishment with annual sales of 40 million Swiss francs.

