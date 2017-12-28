FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28
#Healthcare
December 28, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,452 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis: Luye Pharma Group Ltd. said a German court of appeal dismissed an appeal from Novartis AG in a patent infringement lawsuit regarding Rivastigmine 1 day patch to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

* Syngenta said it intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently deregister and terminate its U.S. reporting obligations.

ECONOMY

