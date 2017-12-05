Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,324 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

The speciality chemicals group is open to making fresh acquisitions as it deals with activist investor White Tale, its biggest shareholder, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told broadcaster SRF.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Altin said it requested the delisting of its registered shares from SIX Exchange Regulation in connection with the planned squeeze-out merger with Absolute Invest Ltd. SIX Exchange Regulation said it granted the application on Dec 4.

* Cham Paper Group said it is selling its speciality paper business to the South African Sappi Limited.

* EFG International’s board of directors nominated Fong Seng Tee for election to the the board at the 2018 annual shareholder meeting. Tee will chair EFG’s Advisory Board for Asia, which will be established by the end of 2017.

* Temenos said Latin America’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA selected its WealthSuite software for its international private banking operations.

ECONOMY

Swiss Treasury announces 2018 borrowing plans