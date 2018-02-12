Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 12

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.2 percent higher at 8,783 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CLARIANT

Clariant CLN.S has halted plans to issue an update of its strategy after an activist investor sold its 25 percent stake in the Swiss speciality chemicals maker to Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE last month.

Additionally, CEO Hariolf Kottmann told Basler Zeitung the SABIC deal beats what had been a proposed merger with U.S. based Huntsman.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank faces a U.S. class action lawsuit over $1 billion in writedowns it took in 2015 and 2016 linked to its trading division, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, but the Swiss bank said the case was “without merit”.

BREITLING

The new chief executive of Switzerland’s Breitling watch company said he has ended advertisements with some featuring women in shorts and flight suits catering to pilots of World War II-era fighter planes on grounds they were inappropriate.

VONTOBEL

Vontobel must pay 13.3 million euros ($16.25 million) in a deal with German authorities over untaxed assets, an agreement the Swiss private bank said on Friday completes its efforts to rectify past mistakes.

NESTLE

The foodmaker said on Friday that it was buying a majority stake in organic food maker Terrafertil.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said a Phase II study demonstrated the potential of a new eye drug for diabetic macular edema.

* ALSO proposed raising its dividend to 2.75 Swiss francs after the computer supplier increased net profit by 11.2 percent to 92.5 million euros in 2017.

* SGS said it had bought SIT Skin Investigation and Technology Hamburg, a German company which had revenues of 3 million euros ($3.68 million) in 2017.

* Comet said its full year net income rose 35.5 million francs.

* Meyer Burger said it won a contract from REC Group.

* Bossard Holding said it has entered into a partnership with Cosanum to supply hospitals, nursing homes and home care organisations.

* SHL Telemedicine said Xuequn Qian is leaving the board less than a year after his appointment, meaning he will not fulfill his three-year term.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.

* Swiss Consumer Price data is due to be published by the Swiss Federal Statisstics OFfice at 0800 GMT.