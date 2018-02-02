Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 2

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,278 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle has been accused of violating ethical marketing codes and manipulating customers with misleading nutritional claims about its baby milk formulas, The Guardian newspaper reported.

* SGS said it has bought TraitGenetics GmbH, a company working in the development and analysis of molecular markers for plant breeding research.

* Implenia said it had a good operating performance for the second half of 2017 and will pay a dividend comparable to the previous year. The construction company will post its results on March 1.

* BFW Liegenschaften said it achieved a net profit of 15.9 million Swiss francs ($17.16 million)during 2017, according to its preliminary results.

* Investis said it has completed the previously announced takeover of Société d‘investissements immobiliers SII SA, a Geneva-based property company, with a portfolio of ten residential properties in Geneva. The acquisition price is 108 million Swiss francs.

* Belimo Holding said it will nominate Sandra Emme to its board of directors, while Markus Schuerch will take over as Chief Financial Officer from January 1, 2019.

* Tamedia said it was offering 35.5 Swiss francs for each registered share of Goldbach Group in its previously announced offer for the media company. The offer period will begin on Feb. 19 and run until March 20.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)