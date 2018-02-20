FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 20, 2018 / 5:39 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally lower at 8,904 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The staffing group is buying Vettery, a digital recruitment platform. Terms were not disclosed.

For more news see

TEMENOS GROUP AG

The software group announces that it is in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-cash offer for British group Fidessa worth £35.67 per share plus right to receive final and special dividends announced yesterday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia AG wins 137 million euro contract for repair of the Mülheimer bridge in Cologne

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank 2017 net profit of 129.4 million francs exceeds the previous year’s figure by 2.8 percent, expects a lower operating result for 2018 than in 2017

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon says collaborates with Boeing in additive manufacturing

* AMS AG proposes revised shares-only earn-out structure to former Heptagon shareholders

* CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG FY net result improved by CHF 23.9 million to CHF 16.2 million

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment said it expects its net income with revaluation effects for 2017 to be 19.3 million Swiss francs ($20.77 million), down from 24.4 million francs in 2015.

* Walter Meier AG FY consolidated EBITDA reached CHF 35.8 million (previous year: CHF 16.9 million)

ECONOMY

* Switzerland ran a trade surplus of 1.32 billion Swiss francs in January. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.