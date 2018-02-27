Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 27

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,054 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life said it had achieved its fee result target a year earlier than planned and was ahead of schedule with three of its other 2018 goals as it reported better-than-expected 2017 net profit.

Shares indicated 1.7 percent higher

IPOs

Sensor maker Sensirion Holding AG plans an initial public offering of shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the months ahead to ensure financing flexibility and fund growth opportunities, it said on Tuesday.

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device maker specialisng in surgical bone repairs, plans to sell shares in an initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the first half of 2018, it said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS said it has placed 600 million euros in a seven-year zero coupon convertible bond.

* Investis Holding said it has taken a 28.6 percent equity stake in Neho, a start-up company working in real-estate brokerage.

* Swiss Prime Site said it has nominated Barbara Frei-Spreiter and Thomas Studhalter for the its board of directors.

* Bobst expects to slightly increase 2018 sales and operating result (EBIT), in line with updated mid- to long-term objectives which are sales of 1.60 to 1.70 billion, with an EBIT margin of at least 8 percent and a return on capital employed of at least 20 percent

* Allreal made a profit of 113.3 million Swiss francs excluding the impact of new valuations

* PSP Swiss Property AG proposes increased dividend of 3.40 francs per share

* Arbonia AG FY group result of 46.4 million francs (prior year 7.6 million)

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG expects 2017 profit of over 40 million francs

* Banque Cantonale De Geneve FY growth in operating profit of nearly 16% at a record level of 128.3 million francs

* Bellevue Group AG FY ‍operating profit doubled to 29.3 mn francs over year

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG FY ‍54 percent increase in total revenue to 101.5 million francs; operating loss reduced by 68 percent to 14.1 million

ECONOMY