Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 9,152 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

DUFRY

The Swiss stock exchange reported that activist hedge fund firm Elliott Management has trimmed what was a 5.6 percent stake in the Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry AG in December to less than 1 percent. The stock rose more than 10 percent from when Reuters reported Elliott’s holding on Dec. 20 until late January, before trimming those gains.

For more info, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH Holding said its net sales grew by 4.8 percent in 2017 to 11.0 billion Swiss francs ($11.83 billion) while its operating profit increased 1.4 percent to 297 million francs.

* Lastminute.com Group said it expects a net loss of 8 to 9 million euros for 2017 compared to a net profit of 6.7 million euros for 2016 due to higher investments, lower margins and extraordinary events..

* Schaffner said it remains on a growth path and its management confirmed the guidance it gave in Dec. 2017.

* Energiedienst Holding reported a drop in its full year net profit to 30.6 million euros from 31.2 million euros a year previously.

* Zehnder Group said Chief Executive Dominik Berchtold has decided to leave the company. Chairman Hans-Peter Zehnder will take over management on an interim basis.

* U-Blox Holding said Andre Muller will be proposed for election as chairman at the AGM on April 24, to replace Fritz Fahrni who is stepping down.

* Addex Therapeutics said it had a cash position of 6.5 million Swiss francs as at 31st January, 2018.

ECONOMY

* SNB releases latest sight deposits at 0900 GMT

* The number of overnight stays in Switzerland could rise by 4 percent this winter season but an increase of 5 percent or more is unlikely, the new head of Switzerland Tourism, Martin Nydegger, said in an interview with SonntagsZeitung.