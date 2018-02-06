Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 6

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2.6 percent lower at 8,864 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

AMS

Chipmaker AMS reported a more than tenfold increase in fourth-quarter profit as the Austria-based group benefited from rising demand for the sensors it makes for smartphone producers such as Apple.

ROCHE

* Phase III Immotion151 study showed Genentech’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) reduced the risk of disease worsening or death by 26 percent in certain people with advanced kidney cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co provided some positive data on its immuno-oncology drugs for the most lucrative lung cancer market but it fell short of giving clarity on its ability to compete with a rival treatment from Merck & Co Inc.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Idorsia reported liquidity of 1.09 billion Swiss francs and the end of 2017 and said it expected non-GAAP operating expenses of around 390 million this year

* Datwyler Group 2017 net revenue increased by 6.2 percent to 1,291.4 million Swiss francs; operating profit (EBIT) and EBIT margin reached record levels at 162.6 million and 12.6 percent respectively; raises margin target

* Competition Commission says fines Bucher around 610,000 Swiss francs in price-fixing case (for news release in German see: here)

* Santhera launches U.S. expanded access program with Idebenone for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Swiss Prime Site says BlackRock holds 10 percent of its voting rights

* Lalique Group says partnership with Damian Ltd, announced in November and supposed to be completed in January 2018, has been delayed by technical issues and is now expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018. “Both parties remain fully committed to the transaction,” it says.

ECONOMY