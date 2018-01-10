Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,604 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks today:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Tuesday it bought the 20 percent in Italian wealth management firm Kairos Investment Management SpA it did not already own for 96 million euros ($114.50 million).

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it has launched its previously announced tender offer for all shares of Ignyta Inc. for US$ 27.00 per share in cash.

* AMS is partnering with Nuheara to launch a noise cancellation wireless earbud called Liveiq.

* Emmi said its Spanish subsidiary Kaiku is increasing its stake in Centrale Laitière de Mahdia SA (Vitalait), based in Tunisia, from 45.4 percent to 54.7 percent.

* St Galler Kantonalbank said it will propose Moneyhouse Chief Executive Maria Teresa Vacalli as a new board member at its AGM on April 25.

* Basilea said it has completed the extension of its license agreement with Pfizer Inc for Basilea’s antifungal treatment Cresemba to include China and 16 countries in the Asia Pacific region.

ECONOMY