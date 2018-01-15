FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 15, 2018 / 5:54 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,547 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

BELL HUEGLI

The Swiss meat products maker Bell is buying soup and sauce maker Huegli for 915 francs per share, a 14 percent premium, Bell said. It plans a capital increase of 600 million Swiss francs, and a bond issue of around 350 million francs for refinancing purchases.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos said it was appointing Jean-Michel Hilsenkopf will to the new role of Chief Revenue Officer and join the Temenos Executive Committee, effective immediately.

* Swiss watch exports are expected to have risen by about 3 percent in 2017, Jean-Daniel Pasche, head of the Swiss Watch Industry Federation told newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it and Temasek are creating a joint venture for investments in logistics technology startups.

* Cicor said provisional sales figures for 2017 stand at around 216 million francs, an increase of around 14 percent.

* VAT Group AG said that Partners Group has sold its entire position in the company.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.9659 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
