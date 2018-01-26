Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 26

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,513 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker proposed raising its 2017 dividend after net profit rose 11.7 percent last year, helped by strong sales growth in the fourth quarter.

NESTLE

Nestle to cut 400 more jobs in France - Bloomberg

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: confirms receives negative CHMP opinion on appeal for authorization of Raxone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Compagnie Financière Tradition increase of reported Q4 revenue by 4.1%

* VP Bank AG FY group net income of around CHF 66 mln (previous year: CHF 58 mln)

* Berner Kantonalbank AG: FY profit increased by 6.2 percent to 137.4 million Swiss francs

* SFS Group AG: 2017 sales up by 13.7% to chf 1,632.7 million and its operating profit by 12.5%

* Starrag Group: FY sales up 9% to chf 405 million, up 8% in local currency

* Schindler Holding AG: court of appeal in Japan reaffirms acquittal of former employee in 2006 lift accident case

