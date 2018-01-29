Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 9,597 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

AMS AG

The Austria-based chip maker said on Monday its revenue for 2017 nearly doubled to a record 1.06 billion euros ($1.32 billion) and sharply increased its outlook, driven by strong demand for its sensors from smartphone customers such as Apple.

The shares were seen rising 18 percent, according to premarket indicators.

CLARIANT

Saudi chemical maker SABIC’s Chief Executive Yousef al-Benyan said his company aims to capitalise on synergies with Clariant after buying a 25 percent stake in the Swiss speciality chemicals maker from an activist shareholder group. “At this point we are going to work with Clariant management on how can we leverage the existing relationship that we have,” he said.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a radioactive drug to treat the ultra-rare type of digestive tract cancer that killed Steve Jobs in 2011. The approval for Advanced Accelerator Applications SA’s Lutathera comes after Swiss giant Novartis completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the French company.

ROCHE

A costly new drug from Roche to treat the bleeding disorder hemophilia A could significantly reduce healthcare expenses for certain patients, a draft report from an independent U.S. nonprofit organization that evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines said on Friday.

Roche also said on Monday that its investigational treatment balovaptan for autism spectrum disorder was given breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to potentially speed its development and approval.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its net loss in 2017 would be in the range of 50 to 55 million Swiss francs.

* Emmi said it is proposing to elect Christina Johansson and Alexandra Post Quillet as its new members. They will replace Stephan Baer and Josef Schmidli, who are no longer standing.

* Highlight Event and Entertainment said board member Martin Wagner, 57, was killed at his home. Swiss media reported that Wagner was shot by a 39-year-old man who then killed himself.

* Bossard Chief Executive David Dean will be stepping down on April 8 after 15 years at the company. He will be replaced by Daniel Bossard.

* Aryzta said it has applied to the Irish Stock Exchange for a secondary listing of shares issued pursuant to a scrip dividend approved by shareholders in December.

* Partners Group said it sold its stake in Japan Solar

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish the latest data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)