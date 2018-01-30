Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

ZURICH, Jan 30(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,442 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWATCH

The world’s biggest watchmaker says it expects “very positive” growth in 2018 after net profit rose 28 percent in 2017, helped by an improvement in global demand for Swiss watches

Shares indicated up 2.9 percent.

For more news see

UBS

The Swiss bank is one of three European banks against whom the U.S. Justice Department and the country’s derivatives regulator said they had filed civil and criminal charges for alleged manipulation in U.S. futures and commodities market. The banks have paid a total of $46.6 million to settle the cases.

For more news, click on

JULIUS BAER

The private bank will announce on Wednesday that Bernhard Hodler, named as chief executive in November when Boris Collardi abruptly left, plans to remain in charge for years to come, the Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said it will redeem all of the outstanding perpetual Tier 1 bonds issued on 18 September 2012 at par value on the first call date of 19 March 2018, in accordance with the terms of the bonds. The bonds were used to raise 250 million Swiss francs.

* Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA FY net profit up 8.9% at CHF 9.6 million

* Wisekey places 162,718 newly issued class B shares

* Helvetia Holding AG says Doris Russi Schurter proposed as chairwoman of board of directors, Patrik Gisel will not stand for re-election

* Mikron Holding AG says Javier Perez-Freije to become new chief financial officer as of Aug. 1

ECONOMY

* December trade surplus steady

* KOF leading indicator for January due at 0800 GMT