Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Adecco posted better-than-expected profit during the fourth quarter of 2017 but revenue growth slowed at the start of 2018
Swiss money manager GAM Holding Reported underlying pre-tax earnings that exceeded even the highest analyst expectations for 2017
* Novartis and Pear Therapeutics to develop digital therapeutics for patients with schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis
* Leclanche says is fully funded to Q2 2019 - EBITDA EXPECTED to be positive by 2020
* Basler Kantonalbank FY net income 186.2 million chf, up 35.3 percent
* Swiss Prime Site AG: dividend increase to chf 3.80 (+ 2.7%); fy profit excluding revaluations / deferred taxes of chf 307.4 million (+ 11.5%)
* Sunrise Communications Group AG guidance of chf 580-595m adjusted ebitda in 2018; proposed dividend up 20% yoy to chf 4.00
* Ascom expects 3-6 percent revenue growth in 2018 and and EBITDA margins in line with prior year after raising net revenue 3.1 percent to 309.7 million francs in 2017.
* VZ Holding AG: FY net profit up 3.2% to 86.8 mln Sfr
* Implenia AG FY EBITDA rose by 4.6% to 173.8 million francs, consolidated profit (excluding ppa) for 2017 financial year came to 65.4 million (2016: chf 72.7 million)
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA FY total revenues substantially increased to 13.4 million euros from 6.7 million (2016)
* Orior AG said it was acquiring a 65 percent stake in Thurella AG, saying it was offering a price of 150 francs per share less dividend of 2 francs in a bid likely to be approved at Thurella’s general meeting. Orior said it had increased net profit by 12.8 percent to 32 million francs in 2017.
* Calida Holding appointed Sacha Gerber its new chief financial officer.
* Kardex raised net profit to 31.8 million euros in 2017, a 1.0 million euro increase from the prior year.
* Fourth-quarter GDP due at 0645 GDP
* Manufacturing PMI for February due at 0830 GMT
* Swiss retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT
