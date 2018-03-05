Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,632 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The central bank said it earned 2.02 billion Swiss francs ($2.16 billion) from negative interest rates it charges commercial banks during 2017, it said on Monday, up from 1.52 billion francs a year earlier. The bank also said deputy governor Thomas Wiedmer is leaving to take a new job.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina proposes to elect Sandra Emme as a new member of the board at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting, replacing Chris Muntwyler who will not stand for re-election.

* Bossard said it is entering the additive manufacturing market with a partnership in 3D printing.

* Santhera said its exploratory trial of idebenone in primary progressive multiple sclerosis showed that there was no difference between treatment groups for measures of disease progression. It did say the drug at a daily dose of 2,250 mg was well tolerated.

* Emmi said full-year net profit was 161.6 million francs, compared with 140.3 million in the previous year.

* Helvetia said its 2017 underlying earnings rose 2.2 percent to 502.4 million francs.

* Perrot Duval said it posted a loss in the first nine months of its financial year of 500,000 Swiss francs due to a reorganisation.

* Addex Therapeutics said it had secured investor commitments for all 40 million Swiss francs of its planned capital increase. It will now seek shareholder approval to issue 12.8 million new shares.

* Swisscom and Ypsomed said they have tested 5G mobile communications technology in production processeses for the first time. Ypsomed has used 5G mobile communications to digitise its production processes of injection pens.

* Calida said it expects stable profit and sales growth in 2018.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish its latest data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.