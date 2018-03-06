Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,769 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GATEGROUP

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is seeking a public listing for airline caterer Gategroup, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, potentially raising up to 350 million Swiss francs ($372.66 million) to help tackle HNA’s liquidity crunch.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The chocolate-maker said it expected organic sales to grow by around 5 percent this year, below its long-term target, as difficulties at its U.S. business persist. Its shares were indicated to rise 0.6 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech International said it expects operating income of $310 million to $320 million during its 2019 fiscal year.

* Oerlikon said it expects order intake to increase up to 3.4 billion Swiss francs and sales to around 3.2 billion Swiss francs for the full year 2018, after it 78 percent rise in profit from continuing operations during 2017.

* Novartis said its Xolair treatment was recommended in a new global chronic urticaria guideline for patients who are not responding to antihistamines. [NOVN.S}

* Sika said it has successfully placed a 300 million Swiss franc ($319.42 million) bond.

* Meyer Burger said it has won contracts with a combined order volume of about 14 million Swiss francs for its industrialised diamond wire based DW 288 Sapphire cutting system.

* Forbo Holding said its profit from continuing operations before one-off costs fell to 119.8 million Swiss francs in 2017 from 127.6 million a year earlier.

* VP Bank reported a 13.4 percent in net income to 65.8 million francs and proposed increasing its dividend to 5.5 francs from 4.5 francs.

* Dormakaba Holding reported its first half profit rising to 113.6 million francs from 95.8 million francs.

* Bucher Industries reported full year net profit rose to 168 million francs from 118 million francs a year earlier.

* Goldbach Group said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 22 percent to 39.7 million Swiss francs.

* Coltene Holding reported a 10.4 percent rise in net profit to 19.1 million Swiss francs.

* Alpiq Holding said it has acquired a stake In Move Mobility AG.

* Feintool said it expects 2018 sales of 630 to 650 million francs and an ebit margin of 7.5 to 8.0 percent.

ECONOMY

Consumer price data for February due at 0815 GMT