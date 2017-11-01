Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 1

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up at 9,250 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker has expressed concern at plans by doctors in the north of England to defy official guidance by using a cancer medicine made by Roche as a cheap eye drug.

ROCHE

Britain’s healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE, which decides if medicines should be used on the state health service, has decided Roche’s immunotherapy drug Tecentriq is worth using to treat certain patients with bladder cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika Holding said it bought Butterfield Color in the United States, which had sales of about 20 million Swiss francs in 2016.

* Allreal Holding said it will acquire four commercial properties from Generali Switzerland, a unit of Generali

* Dufry said it signed an extension to its concession contract to operate three stores at Malta International Airport, increasing its commercial space by more than 20 percent.

* Vetropack said Boris Sluka will become head of operations in the Czech and Slovak Republics starting in January, while Johann Eggerth will lead operations in Switzerland and Austria from March 1.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it believes it has a good basis for appeal after a U.S. District Court ruled a non-the ANDA product from Teva’s Actavis does not infringe on the generic version of the medication Uceris. Cosmo said separately that its partner Dr. Falk Pharma has filed for marketing authorization of Rifafalk 200 mg in Germany.

* Hochdorf said it is buying fruit refiner Zifru in Germany as well as the Snapz brand.

ECONOMY

Manufacturing PMI at 0830 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)