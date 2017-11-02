FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
November 2, 2017 / 5:39 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,276 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank, which faces calls from an activist investor to split up the bank to boost its share price, reported a near-six-fold year-on-year rise in third-quarter net income.

For more news see

SWISS RE

The world’s second-largest reinsurer posted a $468 million nine-month net loss after disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and Australia’s Cyclone Debbie socked the reinsurer with an expected $4 billion in natural catastrophe claims.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom SCMN.S kept its 2017 outlook and dividend plans on Thursday after reporting a surprise rise in third-quarter net profit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology AG - ‍ adjusts its previous EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2017 to a level of chf 5-15 mln

* Building technology group Poenina launches IPO with indicated price range of 40-46 Swis francs per share

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says gets ‍marketing authorization for Cresemba for switzerland​​

ECONOMY

The consumer sentiment index improved to -2 points in the fourth quarter from -3 points in the third

* Retail sales data due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.