Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,298 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle has held preliminary talks about purchasing all or parts of Hain Celestial, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

For more information, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Saudi Arabian investors could be interested in taking a stake in Credit Suisse, The Financial Times wrote in a column on Tuesday, citing a person close to the situation.

For more information, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG says it has cancelled its planned acquisition of Simcro, saying the deal ran out of time .‍​

* Valora ‍successfully completes capital increase with net proceeds of approximately chf 166 million​

ECONOMY

Swiss exports rose year-on-year by a real 2.3 percent in October to 19.5 billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
