Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24
#Swiss Market Report
November 24, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,320 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks today:

CLARIANT

The Swiss chemicals maker on Friday rejected its largest shareholder White Tale’s demand for an independent strategic review and three board seats, setting up a showdown with the activist investor that last month blocked its $20 billion merger with Huntsman.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Swiss industrial orders for the third quarter due at 0815GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

