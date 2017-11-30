FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 30, 2017 / 5:50 AM / in a day

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,305 points on Thursay, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank announced plans to boost shareholder returns as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam looks to complete a restructuring of Switzerland’s second-biggest bank in 2018. In a statement ahead of its investor day, Credit Suisse announced new 2019 and 2020 yield targets and a plan to distribute 50 percent of net profit to shareholders primarily through share buybacks or special dividends.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis announces phase three strive data published in NEJM

* Novartis says Cosentyx shows long-term efficacy in nail and palmoplantar psoriasis

* Eastern Property Holdings 9-Month Net Rental Income At $52 Mln

* Meyer Burger Technology Confirms Strong Momentum In Incoming Orders

* Forbo Holding: Fixed-Price Buyback Offer Completed

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said. The year-on-year increase was 1.2 percent.

Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday that the Swiss franc remains susceptible to safe-haven pressure, adding the central bank remained ready to intervene to stem upward pressure on the currency.

KOF economic barometer for November due at 0800 GMT

Swiss retail sales in October due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.