Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down percent 0.13 percent at 9,310 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The United States is investigating the Swiss bank and others for their roles in selling Mozambique debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Separately, the head of Swiss hedge fund RBR Capital Advisers remains confident about the eventual success of its campaign to break up Credit Suisse, Rudolf Bohli told Swiss newspaper 24 Heures in an interview.

HELVETIA

The Swiss insurer said on Sunday that Swiss financial watchdog FINMA had opened an investigation of the insurer’s chairman, Pierin Vincenz. Vincenz said he was informed by FINMA on Nov. 1 of the investigation, which was opened in the course of a separate probe into Raiffeisen Switzerland, where he used to be chief executive.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it submitted an application for its cell therapy Kymriah to be approved in Europe for two forms of blood cancer.

Separately, Novartis also stepped up its defence of Cosentyx, amid rising competition from other immunology medicines, with data indicating the drug halted damage to ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients’ spines after four years of treatment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos Group said a ‍Tier 1 U.S. bank had selected Temenos T24 core banking.

* Leclanche said it received an order for 15 megawatt hours battery storage project worth 5 million euros ($5.80 million).

* SGS Chief Executive Frankie Ng said he is confident the company can achieve its adjusted operating profit margin goal of more than 18 percent, telling Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that he sees a positive development next year.

* Metall Zug warned that site refurbishment and digitization costs and lower sales in one of its businesses were having an effect on its business. It now expects a 2017 operating result of around 75 million francs, down from 94 million francs in 2016.

* Roche said on Friday that making its cancer drug Cotellic available in Greece at the reimbursed price had become “unsustainable” due to a mandatory 25 percent discount for innovative drugs that comes on top of other mandatory discounts.

* Relief Therapeutics said it has signed a pact with the University of Freiburg for clincial development of Aviptadil in the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis, in which abnormal masses or nodules called granulomas form in organs, in particular the lungs and lymph glands.

* New Venturetec said it posted a $242,183 profit in the full year, compared to a restated loss of $58.9 million last year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposit data at 0900 GMT.

* The Swiss Federal Statistics Office is due to publish consumer price information at 0815 GMT. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)