Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,226 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS LIFE

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer confirmed its 2017 financial targets as it took in more premiums in its insurance business and generated more income from asset management in the first nine months.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate and cocoa product maker extended its mid-term guidance by one year after its focus on costs helped net profit rise 40 percent in its full year to the end of August. It proposed a higher-than-expected dividend of 20 francs per share.

NOVARTIS

Its drug Kisqali was shown effective in a late-stage trial in treating advanced or metastatic breast cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said.

ZURICH

The insurer’s Zurich Insurance plc unit has agreed to transfer its German legacy medical malpractice book to Catalina Insurance Ireland DAC, a portfolio representing reserves of around $450 million. It said the transaction was expected to have a small positive impact on capital and earnings upon completion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ams launches a further share repurchase program for up to 8 percent of issued share capital

* ams says to collaborate with Sunny Opotech, part of Sunny Optical Technology Group, to develop and market 3D sensing camera solutions for mobile device and automotive applications

* Valora Holding AG bookrunner announces about 160 million Swiss franc rights issue‍​​ ‍ * Lastminute.Com NV ‍announces acquisition of Hotelscan to expand its metasearch business

* Ascom Holding AG wins Dutch hospital order worth around 1.1 million francs

* Goldbach Group AG and SevenOne media deepen their strategic partnership in Switzerland

* Banque Profil De Gestion SA 9-month net profit 0.8 mln francs

* Swiss Estates says ALSA PK builds 5.01 percent voiting stake‍​

ECONOMY

Results of monthly government bond tender due around 1000 GMT