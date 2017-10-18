Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 0.1 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The Swiss bank asked staff whether they would prefer to relocate to Amsterdam, Madrid or Frankfurt after Britain leaves the European Union in a survey sent to its investment bankers on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank’s largest shareholder wants the lender’s management to consider parts of the break-up plan proposed by an activist investor, including shifting the group’s investment banking unit to the United States from Switzerland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said a long term study of ‍its Revolade drug showed good results in treating chronic and persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) - a condition where patients blood does not clot normally.

* Valora said it will ask its shareholders to approve an ordinary capital increase of around 160 million Swiss francs ($163.57 million) for the refinancing of its BackWerk acquisition, as well as to finance production capacity and for general corporate purposes.

* Conzzeta said ‍production had resumed at its FoamPartner division after the completion of extensive chemical analysis. [CONC.S>]

