Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24
#Healthcare
October 24, 2017 / 4:48 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 9,237 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

Third-quarter core net income rose 4 percent at constant currencies, beating analyst expectations, as the Swiss drugmaker said it made “significant progress” in preparing its Alcon eyecare unit for a possible spinoff by the first half of 2019.

Shares indicated 0.4 percent higher

For more news see

LOGITECH

Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said he felt confident about the company’s third quarter - traditionally its biggest of the year - after the maker of peripherals for gaming consoles and PCs beat forecasts in its latest quarter.

Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40, sees FY 2018 sales up 10 to 12 percent

SYNGENTA

Agricultural chemicals maker Nufarm Ltd said it would buy a range of European crop protection product lines for $490 million to strengthen its position in Europe where it generates its highest crop protection margins. Nufarm said it would buy the product portfolio, which includes more than 50 crop protection formulations, from Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd ADAM.N and Syngenta.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler 9-month orders rise 5.3 pct, EBIT up 10.1 pct

* Idorsia LTD ‍US GAAP operating loss in Q3 2017: CHF 68 million / ytd 2017: CHF 79 million

* Huber+Suhner AG says 9-month order intake up 10 percent to 623.6 million Swiss francs

* Datacolor AG increased FY net sales by 5% to $72.8 million; ‍FY EBIT increased to $6.4 million​

* AMS reported Q3 group revenue rose 79 percent to 262.6 million euros ($308.87 million).

* Gurit reported net sales of 268.8 million francs for the first nine months of 2017.

* Cassiopea SPA says ‍david Hale resigns from board of directors​

* Ypsomed Holding AG WILL SUPPLY Bigfoot Biomedical with a modified, patented version of Orbit infusion set ​

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
