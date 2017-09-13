Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 9,058 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

RICHEMONT

The Cartier-maker said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise ‍ said it has placed an inaugural 500 million Swiss franc ($521.54 million) hybrid bond.

* Charles Voegele said it was cancelling shares and delisting them from the Swiss exchange.

* Vaudoise Assurance reported H1 consolidated profit of 57.9 million francs and said its 2017 should be good again but should remain below the previous year’s result.

* Varia US Properties said it intends to increase its share capital, offering a maximum of 665,871 registered shares at market price. The company said it expects to generate proceeds of roughly 20 million francs in cash from a new anchor investor.

* Peach Property Group said it has acquired 266 apartments in Germany which should generate a monthly rent of around 1.1 million francs.

* Clariant said it has signed a joint venture with Tiangang Auxiliary to produce high-end polymer additives in China.

ECONOMY

Switzerland’s statistics office releases PPI figures at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)