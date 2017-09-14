Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent down at 9,046 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS LIFE

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer has been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding its cross-border business with American clients, the company said on Thursday. The shares were indicated 1 percent lower.

For more click

ADECCO

The Swiss staffing company said on Thursday it was buying U.S. life sciences career manager Biobridges to expand its higher-margin professional staffing business.

For more click

SONOVA

Shareholder Beda Diethelm, with a stake exceeding 10 percent, is pushing the hearing aid maker’s new chief executive, Arnd Kaldowski, to expand the Swiss company’s U.S. presence, according to an article in newspaper Handelszeitung.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its proposed biosimilar adalimumab matches the reference biologic Humira, one of the world’s best-selling medicines, in terms of efficacy and safety in a long-term study.

* Newron said its first-half net result swung to a profit of 1.5 million euros ($1.78 million), from a loss of 8.8 million euros in the year-earlier period.

* BFW Liegenschaften said that first-half net rental income rose to 10.5 million Swiss francs, from 9.9 million francs.

* Myriad Group AG said it has received notification from its major shareholders, Martin and Rosmarie Ebner, that their beneficial holding in the company has decreased to 46.03 percent.

* Flughafen Zuerich said 2.9 million passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in August, up 4.9 percent on the previous year.

* Kudelski said the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH has selected its company, NAGRA, as a partner in its fight against illegal content sharing of live Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches over the internet via IPTV.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank delivers its quarterly monetary policy assesment at 0730 GMT. The SNB is expected to maintain their ultra-loose monetary policy at their September meeting. ($1 = 0.8423 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)