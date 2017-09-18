Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,054 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told German newspaper Handelsblatt it would be speculative to comment on the financial impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma on its results, after Germany’s Munich Re warned it could miss its profit target this year. Mumenthaler said the company was not seeing anything completely out of the ordinary in the United States and that he is not particularly concerned by “Irma & Co.”

For more news, click

NOVARTIS

Novartis is paying 53.7 million euros ($64.13 million) in cash and has agreed to make an investment of 10 million euros in Belgium’s ThromboGenics as the Swiss company returns global rights to the eye drug Jetrea to Thrombogenetics. Novartis had previously taken a $119 million impairment charge on Jetrea, which treats an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

For more news, click

PILATUS

The plane maker will close a production site in the western Chinese city of Chonqing by the end of the year, driven by factors including poor sales and a shortage of available foreign and local workers, Le Temps reported. The company might, however, open another site elsewhere in the country, it added.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the FDA had requested its phase IB and IB/II Tecentriq study to be placed on partial clinical hold. Based on emerging safety data, the company said the FDA is evaluating all ongoing blood cancer trials involving an anti-PD1/PDL1 medicine in combination with drugs that modulate the immune system.

* Valora said it will acquire the German-based food service company BackWerk for approximately 190 million euros ($226.9 million).

* Clariant said it is licensing cellulosic ethanol technology to Slovakia’s Enviral, which is building a plant to make cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues, without giving terms of the deal.

* BVZ Holding said first-half group profit was up 63 percent at 4.9 million Swiss francs.

* Peach Properties said it issued a 25 million Swiss franc hybrid convertible bond.

* Burkhalter Holding said its first-half profit fell 8.3 percent to 14.8 million francs and said earnings per share are likely to fall in 2017.

* Addex Therapeutics said Robert Lutjens, head of discovery, will join the executive management team and take over scientific leadership with support from Professor Ray Hill.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to give an update on sight deposits at 0800 GMT.