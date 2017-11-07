FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marriott's revenue jumps 43.7 percent
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 7, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Marriott's revenue jumps 43.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel chain, reported a 43.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as more people booked its rooms.

Net income rose to from $392 million, or $1.04 per share, in the quarter, from $70 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier, which included $179 million in costs related to Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels.

Revenue rose to $5.66 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $3.94 billion last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.