FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Paul Moody CEO of UK specialties division
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 15, 2017 / 1:45 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Paul Moody CEO of UK specialties division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Marsh, the insurance broker arm of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, appointed Paul Moody chief executive officer of its UK specialties division, effective Jan. 1.

Moody succeeds Roy White, who has been named Chairman of UK Specialties, a newly-created role.

Moody, who has been with Marsh for about 18 years, was previously head of its UK financial and professional (FINPRO) division.

A successor for Moody as UK head of FINPRO will be announced in the future, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.