FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's MAS Financial Services IPO to open on Oct 6
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 7:26 AM / in 21 days

India's MAS Financial Services IPO to open on Oct 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian non-banking financial company MAS Financial Services Ltd’s initial public offering of shares to raise up to 4.6 billion rupees ($70 million) will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, according to a public notice issued on Thursday.

The company has set a price range of 456 rupees to 459 rupees a share for the sale, the notice showed.

MAS is looking to raise up to 2.33 billion rupees by selling new shares, while selling shareholders are offering up to 2.27 billion rupees.

Motilal Oswal is the sole banker managing the sale. ($1 = 65.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.