Pharmacist guilty of fraud, not murder, in U.S. meningitis outbreak
#Healthcare
October 25, 2017 / 9:56 PM

Pharmacist guilty of fraud, not murder, in U.S. meningitis outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts pharmacist was convicted of racketeering and fraud charges but was cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more across the United States.

Glenn Chin, a former supervisory pharmacist at the now-defunct New England Compounding Center where the mold-tainted steroids that caused the outbreak were produced, was found guilty by a federal jury in Boston. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

