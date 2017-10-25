Pharmacist guilty of fraud, not murder, in U.S. meningitis outbreak

BOSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts pharmacist was convicted of racketeering and fraud charges but was cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more across the United States.

Glenn Chin, a former supervisory pharmacist at the now-defunct New England Compounding Center where the mold-tainted steroids that caused the outbreak were produced, was found guilty by a federal jury in Boston. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)