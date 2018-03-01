Mauritius offers 3-year central bank Golden Jubilee bond

NAIROBI, March 1 (Reuters) - Mauritius will sell a three-year Bank of Mauritius Golden Jubilee bond note from March 15, the central bank said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement it would receive bids up to June 15.

“The bond will be issued at par in multiples of 25,000 rupees to individuals (Mauritian Nationals only) and Non Governmental Organisations up to a maximum investment amount of 5 million rupees per investor, whether singly or jointly,” the central bank said.

The bank said interest on the 3-year bond will be paid on a quarterly basis. The first payment will be made on June 18. (Reporting by Paul Arouff; Editing by Angus MacSwan)