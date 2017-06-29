FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mauritius GDP growth projected at 3.9 pct in 2017
June 29, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Mauritius GDP growth projected at 3.9 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds first quarter 2017 growth)

PORT LOUIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Mauritius' economy is predicted to expand by 3.9 percent this year, up from 3.8 percent last year, helped by improved performance in the construction and manufacturing sectors, official data showed on Thursday.

Statistics Mauritius said in a statement that construction was forecast to grow 7.0 percent from 0 percent in 2016, while manufacturing was projected to expand by 0.8 percent from 0.3 percent.

Statistics Mauritius said in a separate statement that the economy had expanded by 3.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with 3.7 percent in the same period in 2016.

The Indian Ocean island nation is trying to diversify its economy away from sugar, textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.

For more details, click here and here (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

