FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 9, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers H1 pretax profit up 41.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers on Friday reported a 41.8 percent jump in first-half pretax profit to 465.1 million Mauritius rupees ($14.2 million) led by its hotels business.

Revenue rose to 4.88 billion rupees for the six months to December 31 from 4.40 billion rupees a year earlier said Rogers, which also has interests in the Indian Ocean island’s financial, property and aviation sectors.

Its mid-year earnings per share rose to 1.10 rupees from 0.40 rupees a year earlier.

The company said it expects better results for the full financial year irrespective of any fair value adjustments.

$1 = 32.7500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Katharine Houreld

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.