Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers H1 pretax profit up 41.8 pct

PORT LOUIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers on Friday reported a 41.8 percent jump in first-half pretax profit to 465.1 million Mauritius rupees ($14.2 million) led by its hotels business.

Revenue rose to 4.88 billion rupees for the six months to December 31 from 4.40 billion rupees a year earlier said Rogers, which also has interests in the Indian Ocean island’s financial, property and aviation sectors.

Its mid-year earnings per share rose to 1.10 rupees from 0.40 rupees a year earlier.

The company said it expects better results for the full financial year irrespective of any fair value adjustments.