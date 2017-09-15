FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius 91-day Treasury bills yield falls to 1.74 pct
September 15, 2017 / 2:07 PM / in a month

Mauritius 91-day Treasury bills yield falls to 1.74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’ 91-day Treasury bill fell to 1.74 percent at auction on Friday, the central bank said. The Bank of Mauritius offered a total of 1 billion rupees for the 91-day and 182-day papers and sold 595.7 million Mauritius rupees ($18 million) for the 91-day instruments and 404.3 million rupees of the 182-day papers.

Complete auction results were as follows: MATURITY 91-DAY 182-DAY WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE THIS AUCTION 99.568 99.130 LAST AUCTION 99.509 98.978 WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) THIS AUCTION 1.74 1.76 LAST AUCTION 1.98 2.07 BIDS ACCEPTED (RUPEES) 595.7(MLN) 404.3(MLN) ($1 = 33.2800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Katharine Houreld)

