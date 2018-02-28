FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Banking and Financial News
February 28, 2018 / 5:22 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's biggest lender Maybank posts 11 pct drop in Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), posted on Wednesday an 11 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, despite a slight rise in net interest income.

Excluding one-off proceeds from the sale of securities in 2016 the profit rose by 22.4 percent, a statement released by the bank showed.

Net attributable profit for October-December was 2.13 billion ringgit ($542.95 million), compared to 2.4 billion ringgit in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 2.3 billion ringgit average of estimates from two analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.